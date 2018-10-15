Warmer with a few showers Monday; Turning cooler Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va - We'll take a one day break from the crisp weekend that was, but the cooler air will be back very soon.

The best chance for rain Monday will be during the morning commute and then again later in the evening. Most of the afternoon looks to be on the dry side other than a stray passing shower.

None of the rain looks to be heavy, so flooding is not a concern. Highs today rebound back into the upper-70s, but the 60s and 50s come roaring back for the remainder of the work week.

Patchy frost will even be possible Thursday and Friday mornings.

