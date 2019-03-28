Warmest air since late October possible Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - March really does want to go out like a lamb this time, as warmer air moves into the Commonwealth to end the week. Friday and Saturday, most of us will see our temperatures reach into the low to mid 70s.

In fact, Saturday's forecast high in Roanoke is 74°. The last time we were 74° or warmer was on Halloween of 2018. We won't be close to the record of 85°, though.

Don't get too terribly used to this warmth. A cold front that brings in some scattered showers late Saturday and early Sunday will also bring in some cooler air.

That colder air really settles in by Monday, as highs only reach into the upper 40s and low 50s after starting with temperatures below freezing.

By Tuesday, an area of high pressure settles in to the northeast and gives us a rude awakening. Temperatures struggle Tuesday afternoon to get out of the 30s in spots, with a coastal storm riding to our south. This will likely mean a cold rain, but wintry precipitation can't be ruled out either west of the Parkway.

So while March does indeed go out like a lamb, April wants to make a little noise. Not to worry, temperatures will shoot right back up by the middle of next week.

