ROANOKE, Va. - The warm weather of Sunday will continue into Monday with temperatures climbing back into the mid-to-upper 60s by the afternoon. The breeze kicks up under mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

More sunshine arrives for Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

We’ll climb back into the 60s Wednesday with our first rain chances, extremely slight rain chances arriving late Thursday. Better rain chances return Friday.

