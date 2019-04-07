Warmth continues Sunday with afternoon storms

ROANOKE, Va. - It’ll be a mild start to Sunday with temperatures kicking off in the 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will warm into the 60s and lower 70s Sunday afternoon.

There is a chance of a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Nothing severe is expected.

A stray storm is possible after sunset.

Lows Sunday night will fall into the 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will start off dry, but rain chances will increase near midday.

Expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening with temperatures topping out in the 70s.

A stray shower is possible early Tuesday otherwise, it’s partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

The 70s will stick around through the rest of the work week.

