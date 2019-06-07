Waves of heavy rain through early next week, flooding possible

ROANOKE, Va - It is going to be soggy to say the least through early next week. Rain will spread through the region Friday and continue at least until Tuesday.

A stalled front combined with tropical moisture will produce widespread rain over a large area. While the ground can handle the rain initially, the prolonged and tropical nature of the rain can produce localized flooding, especially over the weekend.

FLOOD THREAT

A widespread 2-4" of rain will be possible area-wide. Isolated 6" or more will be possible through Tuesday, especially in the 77 corridor and Mountain Empire. These areas will have the best chance for flooding through early next week. The excessive rainfall map below is for Saturday, but flooding is possible Friday through early next work week.

TEMPERATURES

It will be cooler over the weekend, 60s and 70s, but it will also be muggy. Warmer temperatures return early next week.

