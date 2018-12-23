WEATHER 101: How lightning formed from the Krakatau volcano

ROANOKE, Va. - More than 200 people have been killed this weekend, following a tsunami that swept through parts of Indonesia. That death toll, unfortunately is expected to rise.

That tsunami was generated by the volcanic eruption of Krakatau. Coverage of the eruption from Indonesian television showed the vivid lightning that followed as a result of the volcano.

For those that are unfamiliar with volcanoes, this is actually fairly common.

Thunderstorms develop as a result of warm, humid air rising. Once that air rises, it cools and condenses into a cloud. Generally speaking, the warmer and more humid the air - the more intense the storm can become.

I originally didn't know what the lava temperature was at Krakatau, so I asked around on Twitter. Dr. Janine Krippner is a volcanologist at Concord University in West Virginia. She estimated that the lava temperature was anywhere between 600-1000°C (1100-1800°F). She wasn't far off the mark. Dr. Dawn Ruth of Ohio University chimed in and said that it's anywhere between 900 and 1000°C (1600-1800°F).

As you can imagine, the air around the lava heats up very quickly. Since Krakatau is surrounded by water, there was also a lot of moisture.

That incredibly hot air rose rapidly and formed what's called a pyrocumulus cloud. The difference in electrical charges from the top of the cloud to the hot, lava-influenced air below sparked an incredible amount of lightning.

Shown below is the amount of lightning within 2 hours of the eruption. That's a lot more than you see in your everyday thunderstorm.

If you ever want to know anything about the weather and would like to see it featured on Weather 101, shoot me an email (cmichaels@wsls.com) or message me on Facebook!

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.