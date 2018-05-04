Weather continues to be an issue for the Rockbridge County fire

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va - A vehicle fire on Thursday sparked the fire in Rockbridge County. Now, the weather is allowing it to spread.

On 10 News at Noon, Alison Wickline found out that the fire spread to 500 acres. At 9 a.m. Friday, the fire was at 300 acres.

Also new at noon, Wickline learned that the fire is burning not just in Rockbridge County but in Augusta County as well. Part of Route 56 will be closed until at least Noon on Saturday.

Persistent wind and lowering humidity levels will continue to be an issue throughout the day Friday and through the early part of Saturday. Currently, there is no estimate on containment as crews continue to battle the blaze.

While an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out north of 460 on Friday evening, the bulk of showers and storms arrive on Saturday afternoon.

The weekend won't be a washout, but we expect about 1/2 inch or more of rain in the areas impacted by the fire.

