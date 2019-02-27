Weather turns colder, possibly wintry, beginning of March

ROANOKE, Va. - Spring is three weeks away, meaning that we still have plenty of time to get colder and to have the opportunity for wintry precipitation.

That opportunity, for some of us, could come as soon as overnight Thursday into early Friday. It won't be a major winter storm, though.

Colder air wedged into the region will meet up with some moisture for a wintry mix north of 460 at night.

A closer examination shows that some snow showers will be possible north of I-64 well after sunset Thursday. Most other areas will just see a cold rain.

After midnight, some of that wintry mix could ooze farther south, though with little impact to travel. Road temperatures, fortunately, are rather warm. Any snow accumulation would be light and near/north of I-64 on grassy/elevated surfaces.

We'll dry out Friday and Saturday, before we track another storm system that moves toward the region. In this instance, colder air may very well be "chasing" the moisture. It's very difficult to get a major snowstorm when that's happening. However, some rain Sunday could change over to snow for areas near and west of the Parkway Sunday night. (That would include the Highlands.)

Beyond the weekend, we're getting downright cold. After a cold front passes through, the wind will pick up and colder air will pour into the region by Monday. Highs by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week may not even make it out of the 30s, with forecast lows in the 10s.

Whatever warmth we've had recently, we hope that you've been able to bottle it up. It is still winter after all.

