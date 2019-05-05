Weather turns more pleasant to start the week

ROANOKE, Va. - After a weekend in and out of the rain, and with a dash of humidity, we are looking forward to some much more pleasant weather. (That's not to say this weekend was a waste.)

As low pressure pulls away from the East Coast, it drags the moisture and the humidity away with it. That allows some drier air from the Great Lakes region to filter down into southwest and central Virginia.

Whereas dew points have been in the 60s (muggy), they will fall into the 40s and low 50s (comfortable) overnight into Monday.

This should give you a great opportunity to get outside and mow the lawn, after all the rain we've seen this weekend. Come Wednesday afternoon and evening, we may have to dodge a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

This sets the tone for the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday don't look like washouts, but some pop-up storms cannot be ruled out thanks to the return of some humid air.

Come Mother's Day, we'll be tracking a front that stalls near the region. Fronts tend to lift the air. When the air is lifted, more clouds and rain/storms develop. If that front stalls nearby, then we'll have the chance for perhaps some widespread rain on Mother's Day.

Keep in mind this is 6-7 days away, so this forecast can change. As of Sunday, May 5, the forecast doesn't look incredibly optimistic for Mom.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.