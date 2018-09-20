Wedge sends temps into 60s Sunday, Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - Through the first three weeks of September, this has been one of the warmest on record in Roanoke. This exceptional warmth stands true for places like Lynchburg and Danville. For Blacksburg, it has been the warmest September-to-date on record.

By now, many of you are probably looking for some relief from the heat. The good news is that we get some relief later this weekend. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s Sunday and Monday. The bad news is that it this cool-down accompanied by some rain, fog and drizzle, thanks to the wedge.

A stalled front triggers scattered showers late in the day Saturday and then again Sunday. As the wedge of cool air becomes stronger, that front sags south with rain chances lingering through Monday.

Between Saturday and Tuesday morning, some areas could see another inch or so of rain. That's not what we need after Florence passed through. However, that doesn't mean a widespread flood threat. It would more likely be a localized flood threat.

Winds out of the south should kick in by Tuesday and Wednesday, breaking the wedge up and sending temperatures into the 70s.

