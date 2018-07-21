Weekend begins unsettled pattern

ROANOKE, Va - An isolated shower or storm is possible Saturday morning but most of the activity holds off until Saturday afternoon.

It won't be a washout, but precipitation chances do increase in the afternoon.

The storms should begin to develop around 2 p.m. and continue into Saturday evening.

Some of the storms could be on the strong side in this time frame.

The main concerns include damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Most are dry overnight as lows fall into the 60s under cloudy skies.

Sunday brings another round of showers and thunderstorms to southwest Virginia.

Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.