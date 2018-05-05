Weekend rain and cooler temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. - A slow moving boundary brings showers and thunderstorms to southwest Virginia this weekend.

Moisture levels continue to ramp up throughout the day on Saturday.

Best chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday will be along and west of the Blue Ridge.

The activity will continue to track eastward into the night.

Sunday arrives with more rain showers.

An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Rainfall totals through Sunday will range between an inch to over two inches.

The highest rainfall totals will be west of I-81.

Lower totals will be near Southside.

Highs for the weekend remain in the 70s.

