Wet and wintry weather pattern develops starting this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - We are still tracking the chance for a light snow accumulation through early Saturday afternoon. Warm air, a narrow stripe of snow and warm ground/road temperatures will be a limiting force in how much snow acccumulates.

We've taken Lexington and Buena Vista out of the 1-3" range, as well as Highland County. Blacksburg, Roanoke and Lynchburg are in the 0-1" to account for warmer air and surface temperatures the last few days.

Warmer ground temperatures should also limit any road troubles throughout the morning.

Rain develops overnight for most areas, with some snow showers closer to I-64 before sunrise Saturday.

As the morning goes on, some snow will try to force itself farther south, towards parts of the NRV, Roanoke and Lynchburg.

After lunchtime, most of any kind of precipitation will have moved east of the area. So, Saturday afternoon and evening will be drier but cold.

Sunday offers up the chance for some light, freezing rain west of the Blue Ridge Parkway with light accumulations possible on elevated surfaces.

LOOKING AHEAD...

Most of Tuesday looks dry, but with a stronger low pressure system south and high pressure north, a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow will be fair game late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Stay tuned for updates, as we continue to track a very active and wet weather pattern this next week.

