Wet morning commute, flooding possible through weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Steady rain will continue Friday and stay with us through Sunday morning. With the rounds of rain over the past ten days plus melting snow and ice, the ground is very saturated. An additional 1-3" of rain is possible through Sunday morning.

**A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING.

Flooding and mudslides will be possible with the rain falling on already saturated ground.

The best chance for flooding will be along and west of I-81 in flood prone areas along creeks and streams.

We'll dry out by Sunday afternoon as tempertures climb back into 60s to near 70 degrees, Monday and Tuesday also appear to give us a break from the rain.

