Wet morning commute; Heavy rain washes out Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Heavy rain continues Tuesday and stays with us for much of the day.

For the first half of the day, the winds will also remain strong, at times gusting more than 30 mph.

The rain doesn't let up in the afternoon or evening. Both the morning and evening commute look to be very wet Tuesday. By Wednesday afternoon, 1-3" of rain is likely which could cause localized flooding.

Temperatures as a result of clouds, fog and rain will hold steady in the low to mid-50s. Scattered showers continue Wednesday, but will not be as heavy and widespread.

