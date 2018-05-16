Wet weather continues Wednesday and beyond

ROANOKE, Va - The first half of May was extremely dry, especially in the Roanoke Valley. For the time being, we've turned that corner.

Occasional rain showers will be around through Wednesday morning. Most of this rain is fairly steady, though a downpour or two area-wide cannot be ruled out.

Rain becomes more scattered by the afternoon. With the warmth of the day, a few rumbles of thunder and downpours are possible. It shouldn't be anything like what we saw on Tuesday, though.

With this wet pattern continuing through the rest of the week, we anticipate flooding may become an issue. The James River at Buchanan is forecast to rise by Saturday.

Plan for ballgames this week to be delayed, if not canceled. By the weekend, things warm into the 80s with hit-or-miss showers and storms.

