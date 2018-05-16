Wet weather pattern provides benefits for our region

ROANOKE, Va - We wrote earlier on Wednesday about the potentially hazardous/nuisance effects this week's rain may have on the area. However, there is some good that comes out of this.

For instance, the first half of the month was really dry. That was especially the case in the Star City, where we saw only 0.1" of rain. You don't necessarily want to go into summer with a big-time rain deficit.

In fact, this May was the fifth driest on record in Roanoke prior to Tuesday's rain.

In addition, the recent record heat has made pollen levels very high. The wet weather will help take those pollen levels down a notch, providing a much-needed break for allergy sufferers.

