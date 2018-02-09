Wet weekend will continue to help the drought

ROANOKE, Va. - After a chilly start, sunshine is back in full force again to close out the work week. Clouds go on the increase late Friday night to make way for scattered rain chances as early as late Saturday morning. Rain chances increase Saturday afternoon and stay with us at least into the first half of Sunday.

Through the weekend, the area could pick up 1-2” of rain.

Rain chances stay with us Monday through Thursday. With the exception of a few hiccups, temperatures generally stay above average over the next work week.

