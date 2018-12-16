Wettest year on record for Roanoke, Lynchburg and Danville

ROANOKE, Va - After a soggy few days, the area of low pressure has finally departed the region.

The recent rainfall pushed Roanoke into the top spot for wettest year on record.

It surpassed the previous record of 58.87 inches set in 1948 with a new record of 59.03 inches.

Last week, Danville broke its all-time record set back in 2003.

So did Lynchburg, whose record was set back in 1972.

It has been a wet, wet year with extrememly soggy conditions in the summer and fall.

The year isn't over, and we have another system heading our way for the end of the work week.

This will aid in pushing these records even higher.

