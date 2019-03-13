What in the world is a "bomb cyclone?"

ROANOKE, Va. - This happens every year. Terms like "polar vortex" and "bomb cyclone" are thrown out there to describe anomalous weather events.

The knee-jerk reaction for a lot of meteorologists, myself included, is to *insert eye roll emoji.* However, this gives us an opportunity to educate and talk about what these terms are describing.

"Bomb cyclone" is a newer one, being used to describe storms that intensify very quickly or "bomb out." Bombogenesis is the technical term and is when a storm system's low pressure center drops roughly 24 millibars in 24 hours. It's nothing new, and in fact happens quite often in the cold season (usually with Nor'Easters).

When this big a drop in air pressure happens, more air gets drawn into the center of the storm which infers that the storm is rapidly intensifying.

This is a big part of why wind alerts extend from Nevada to Mississippi and why blizzard warnings are in place for parts of the Rockies.

As far as what this means for us, it won't be quite the beast it is now. This system will weaken as it moves to the northeast, meaning that we'll be left with a little rain and some gusty winds at times Thursday night and Friday.

