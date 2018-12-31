What in the world is a "super blood wolf moon?"

ROANOKE, Va. - You may be seeing articles about a "super blood wolf moon." If you're like me, all you can think about is the "Man Bear Pig" episode of South Park.

It almost sounds like too crazy of a name to be true.

While the lunar eclipse on January 20-21, 2019 is going to be awesome, we don't need to add all these buzz words to magically make it more awesome. Just let nature do all the talking, right?

Since those buzz words are out there, let's clarify what they mean in this particular case.

"Super" refers to the fact that the moon will be in perigee. That's when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit. It can appear larger and brighter than your average full moon.

"Blood" refers to the fact that the moon will be going into eclipse. Once it's in totality, a red hue will overtake the moon. More details on when to expect that here.

"Wolf" refers to the name give to the full moon in January.

When you put all those together, you get this concoction called the "super blood wolf moon." In actuality, it's a full moon that appears larger than normal, happens in January and is going into eclipse.

It's nothing to be afraid of. In fact, we hope the sky is clear enough so we can all marvel at its beauty together.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.