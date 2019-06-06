Widespread rain likely Friday; more chances to come beyond that

ROANOKE, Va. - While mid-to-late May provided us with an early taste of summer, there won't be much time to hit the pool in the coming days. There will plenty of puddles to splash around in, though!

That all starts Friday. What starts as scattered showers will progressively turn more widespread as the day goes on. It's likely that the heaviest rain we see will position itself near and south of Highway 460. This, as a front slowly sags south through the region during the day Friday.

That's why we're putting the higher rain totals near and south of that mark. Keep in mind these rain totals are only for Friday (not for anything beyond that). However, localized flooding will be possible, due to the tropical nature of any downpours that develop.

Beyond Friday, we expect more periods of scattered showers through the weekend. That's not to say it will rain the entire time. However, the forecast is enough for the VHSL to postpone baseball and softball semifinals.

With a persistent area of low pressure nearby, that will swing tropical moisture in our direction and give us the chance for rain through at least Tuesday of next week.

By the time all is said and done, we're looking at a multi-day rain total of 2-4" with isolated totals of up to 6" near the Southern Blue Ridge.

Some of this rain is good, as most of the area has been in a deficit for the last few months.

Keep in mind, though, that because we are dealing with tropical moisture - localized flooding and perhaps even a few isolated mudslides cannot be ruled out.

Stay with StormTeam 10, as we continue to monitor this pattern daily. We'll let you know if any changes come about.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.