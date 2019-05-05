Widespread rain through midday Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - A cold front will bring widespread rain showers to the region early Sunday morning.

The widespread activity will progress eastward by midday.

Hit or miss showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon as the boundary stalls near the coast.

Not everyone will see a passing shower or storm.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid-70s.

Cooler and drier air filters into the region Sunday evening.

Overnight lows will fall into the 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Humidity levels will be considerably lower Monday which will make it feel a lot more comfortable.

Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Highs warm into the 80s Tuesday with a small mention of an isolated thundershower for the mountains.

Better shower and thunderstorm chances arrive Wednesday.

