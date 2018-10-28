Wind Advisory in effect Sunday evening through mid-day Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a wind advisory from 6 p.m. Sunday through 12 p.m. Monday for all areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. These areas may experience wind gusts of up to 45 mph during the aforementioned time frame.

A cold front zipping through the region will be enough to produce scattered rain showers Sunday evening. Gusty winds may exist within these showers as they pass through.

However, even after any rain passes by, the wind will stay gusty. That's especially the case along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, where the terrain can influence the wind speed.

Think ahead. Make sure to bring in any hanging baskets, outdoor furniture, empty/lightweight trash cans. It wouldn't be a bad idea to charge up the phone during the day, and have a flashlight nearby in case you lose power.

