Wind whipping through at least mid-day Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - Rain and storms are being replaced with gusty wind late Friday afternoon. This is something we'll deal with through at least mid-day Saturday.

Wind speeds will range from 10 to 25 mph between now (Friday afternoon) and lunchtime Saturday. Gusts will be higher at times west of the Parkway, where peak gusts will range from 35 to 50 mph.

This may be enough for a few spotty outages or downed trees. However, we don't anticipate this being a widespread issue.

Combine that with drier air, and you have an increased fire risk during the day Saturday.

Burn bans are in effect statewide until 4 p.m. anyways.

Sunday looks warm and mostly dry, but Monday looks cloudier and cooler. This is thanks to a weak wedge setting up.

This is where the air is forced up the mountains, creating a dome of clouds and relatively cooler air. Don't count on that lasting long, however.

We shoot right back into a summer-like feel by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. A breeze out of the southwest will send temperatures back into the low to mid 80s.

The only bad thing? There will be more humidity around than this last bout with 80° warmth we had. That will then put us in a good position for more showers and storms later next week.

