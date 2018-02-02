Windy and cold Friday; Slop for Super Sunday

ROANOKE, Va- - Sunday will be a great opportunity to stay inside and watch Super Bowl 52, right here on WSLS 10, as a nasty rain, snow mix moves into the region. The weekend starts out pleasant with some sunshine and temperatures around 40, but light snow gets going by Sunday morning. For the most part, snow totals will stay low as a changeover to rain is likely in most areas.

Where?

Mainly rain across Southside.

Light snow changing to a mix and then to rain in the Roanoke Valley and NRV.

Mainly snow in the Highlands changing to rain later Sunday.

How much can you expect? More snow will be possible in the higher elevations as the colder air can fend off the warm for a little longer. Most of this event will be rain for Southside, with minor accumulations for the New River Valley. Stay tuned for future forecasts as some changes will be possible with very sharp cut-offs in expected amounts.

When? Starting 6-8 a.m along the VA/NC border and moving north through the morning. Changing to rain for most areas in the afternoon, with the exception of the Highlands where a rain, snow mix can hang on for longer.

Even though it appears at this point that warm air will take a big bite out of snow totals, February is climatologically the areas snowiest month. It has delivered for snow lovers three out of the last five years.

While snow lovers may not be happy, the moisture no matter what form will slowly help the drought situation. The moisture below will fall in the form of rain, snow and ice.

