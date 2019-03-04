Windy and cold Monday, even colder air settles in overnight

ROANOKE, Va. - The chill is settling in behind the rain from the weekend. As the system pulls away, the winds will stay gusty through Monday.

Colder air settles in Monday night and even colder air arrives by Wednesday. HIghs will run anywhere from 10-20 degrees below normal through the work week.

The positive out of the cold, dry air will be much needed time to dry out. Most of the work week will be dry before rain and snow chances return Friday. What could start out as snow Friday morning will change to rain by Friday afternoon.

