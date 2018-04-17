Windy and cool Tuesday; Frost possible east of the Blue Ridge

ROANOKE, Va - In the wake of the storm system responsible for the severe weather Sunday, winds will continue to be very strong. At times gusts will top 40 mph through Tuesday evening. In the higher elevations, gusts could exceed 50 mph. Spotty power outages will be possible through early Wednesday morning.

A few snow showers/flurries will be possible through the day, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Where the wind is a touch lighter, frost will be possible. Give yourself extra time to scrape off windshields and cover outdoor plants.

The breeze will stay with us Wednesday, but it will shift to a southerly component helping to pump in warmer air from the south. Highs will make a run for the mid-70s Wednesday afternoon with a little more sunshine.

