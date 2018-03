Light snow fell across parts of the area late last creating a dusting the ground and cars. A few more scattered snow showers, mainly along and west of the Blue Ridge will continue through Wednesday. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The wind remain gusty with gusts topping 30 mph at times. We'll stay breezy and cold overnight.

Sunshine and warmer air returns Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.