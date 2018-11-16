Windy, cold to start Friday; Quiet for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va - The wind is remaining cranked up through Friday morning and into the afternoon. Gradually this evening and especially overnight, the winds will relax. Highs Friday with the help of sunshine push 50 degrees.

As the wind remains gusty, it may hinder the work or power companies to restore power. As it may take until Sunday for all power to be restored, remember to be smart about staying warm in the cold without power.

Things will turn much more pleasant for the weekend. Quiet weather remains leading up to and for Thanksgiving Day.

