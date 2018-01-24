Windy, colder to start Wednesday

ROANOKE, VA. - We’re not cooling down much behind the system that brought us the rain Tuesday, but we are falling back to temperatures more indicative of late January. After a chilly start, temperatures climb back into the upper-40s. The breeze stays with us for the remainder of the day as wind gusts at times top 20 to 30 mph.

We’ll stay dry and seasonable for Thursday before heading back to the 50s on Friday and Saturday. A slight chance for a few showers will be around late in the day on Saturday, but the better chance for rain at this point will arrive on Sunday. We’ll turn a little colder heading into early next work week.

