Windy end to the work week, storms return Saturday morning

ROANOKE, Va - The break from storm chances won't be long, but at least it's a break. Under sunny skies Friday, highs climb into the low-80s with decreasing humidity. The winds will stay gusty for most of Friday before relaxing overnight.

STORM CHANCES RETURN

A few storm complexes will develop west of us and sneak into the region Saturday morning and afternoon.

A isolated damaging wind gust will be possible in the 77 corridor and parts of Southside as the first complex rolls through, likely Saturday morning.

A second complex has the potential to roll through later Saturday afternoon before the weather quiets down Saturday evening.

A few more storms are possible Sunday, but most are dry.

HEAT BUILDS NEXT WEEK

Saturday and Sunday may struggle to reach 80, but by Monday, the 90s surge back for most.

