Windy Friday: Snow Likely For The Weekend

ROANOKE, Va - Friday is getting started breezy and chilly, but improvements are the way by the afternoon. After a few snow showers wind down, mainly in the NRV and west of the Blue Ridge, sunshine mixed with a few clouds will push temperatures to near 50 degrees.

SNOW:

Snow chances arrive for a short time Saturday, apart from the more widespread snow moving in Sunday. As warm air surges in for Saturday afternoon, light snow will develop, mainly south of 460. A coating to an inch of snow will be possible in these areas, mainly on the grassy surfaces.

SUNDAY SNOW:

There are still big questions on the exact track of Sunday's storm that could bring much of the area widespread accumulating snow.

TRACK:

A northern track through North Carolina and then up the east would result in heavier snow for the area. A southern track through the deep south would mean the area is just "clipped" or missed all together.

The forecast will likely change, but a widespread 3-6" of snow is possible from Smith Mountain Lake, Lynchburg and points west. 1-3" of snow is possible across Southside.

Amounts could be higher along the Blue Ridge if the northern track is taken.

TIMING:

Rain or mix will get this storm started Sunday morning before a transition to heavier snow Sunday afternoon, evening. The accumulating snow could hang on into Monday if the northern track occurs. Snow may melt initially as snow has to overcome warm ground temperatures.

