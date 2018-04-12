Windy, warm Thursday; Increased fire risk through the evening

ROANOKE, Va - Yesterday was the transition day to warmer times around these parts. Thursday will be even warmer as temperatures climb back into the mid-70s. The wind will kick up out of the southwest to a tune of 15-25 mph. Gusts at times could top 30 mph. The combination of the wind and low relative humidity will create an increased fire risk across the region. Use caution through the evening.

We’ll surge into summer-like air come Friday with highs flirting with 80s.

A strong cold front brings the chance for storms back into the picture Sunday with highs falling into the 50s and 60s early next week.

