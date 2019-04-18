Windy, warm Thursday, severe weather threat increases Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - The winds will crank up Thursday, but temperatures will still feel like summer. Highs Thursday afternoon with a few more clouds top out around 80 degrees. Wind gusts at times will top 30mph.

SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE FRIDAY

The Friday morning commute will start with a few scattered showers, but most will stay light. The breeze will steadily increase again through the morning.

Later in the afternoon, another wave of rain, and potentially strong storms moves in from west to east.

LOCATION

Region-wide, best chance east of I-81 across Southside and Central Virginia,

THREATS

Damaging Wind

Flash Flooding -- 1-3" possible. Isolated higher amounts in stronger storms. Isolated flash flooding will be possible.

Tornado threat not zero, but not the primary hazard

A few showers and even mountain snowflakes will be around Saturday morning before drying out for Easter Sunday.

