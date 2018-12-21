Winter 'officially' begins at 5:23 p.m. Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - We've already seen one big ice storm and a snowstorm that broke records for some, but winter in the Northern Hemisphere doesn't officially start until 5:23 Friday afternoon. That's when the sun appears directly over 23.5°S Latitude (aka. the Tropic of Capricorn).

Between now and the end of March is when we typically see 75% of our annual snowfall. That's at least according to data from the last 106 years in Roanoke.

If there's one positive we can take out of this, it's that there's nowhere to go but up from here. We're not talking temperatures, though. We're talking daylight.

Between now and the first day of spring, we'll gain 2 hours and 33 minutes of daylight. It's a slow start, but just check out Valentine's Day. We'll have gained 1 hr and 13 minutes of daylight by then.

See? It's not all bad.

For our full winter forecast, be sure to click here.

