Winter Storm Warning for areas close to NC-VA line

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, as of Friday afternoon, issued a Winter Storm Warning for areas close to the North Carolina - Virginia border. This includes all of Southside, as well as Franklin, Floyd, Patrick, Carroll, the City of Galax, Grayson, Wythe and Smyth Counties.

These are areas that we have 6-12" of snow forecast this Sunday and Monday. In these areas, power outages will be possible and school/business closings will be likely Sunday and/or Monday.

Saturday will be dry, so make sure you take the time to prepare and plan as you see fit.

Our snow total forecast can be found here.

