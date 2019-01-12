Winter Storm Warning for southwest Virginia

ROANOKE Va. - A winter storm warning is in effect for the entire area from 1 p.m. Saturday until Sunday evening.

A system will bring accumulating snow and ice to the region.

Scattered light snow showers will be possible from time to time Saturday ahead of the main storm.

Accumulations will be light during the day.

Steadier and more widespread snow arrives Saturday evening and continues into Sunday morning.

As warmer air pushes northward, the precipitation will change to a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain for locations south of the 460 corridor.

The colder air will hold on longer for locations from Roanoke and Lynchburg to points northward.

This will result in higher snowfall totals, which Storm Team 10 has not changed.

As with any ice, travel will become hazardous Saturday night into Sunday.

Power outage will also be possible.

