Winter Storm Warning in effect for parts of the area

ROANOKE, Va. - Rain will quickly change over to a heavy and wet snow between 9 p.m. and midnight.

The snow continues throughout Wednesday tapering off in the afternoon. Highs will climb to near 40.

Snow totals will be highest in the higher elevations in the Highlands and New River Valley. The Roanoke Valley can expect 2 to 4 inches of a slushy, wet snow. Locally higher amounts are possible in the high elevations of the Roanoke area.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas along and to the west of the Blue Ridge.

The Wednesday morning commute will be very slick with snow covered roads in most areas.

