Winter Storm Warning issued across Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Ready or not, winter is headed our way.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Storm Warning starting tonight at 7 p.m. and lasting until 1 p.m. Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected. Significant amounts of ice and sleet are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Strong winds are also possible.

Snow and sleet could accumulate up to an inch, and ice could accumulate up to a third of an inch.

Power outages and tree damage may occur if enough ice accumulates. Be careful when traveling since roads may be slick.

