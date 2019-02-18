Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of southwest Virginia Tuesday into Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Snow and ice will develop late Tuesday along the I-77 corridor and expand to the east/northeast overnight.

The snow will change over to sleet and freezing rain.

The snowfall could be heavy at times.

Pavement temperatures will be trending much colder than what we had over the weekend.

As a result, the Wednesday morning commute will be greatly impacted.

The biggest concern is the potential for significant ice accumulation which could create power outages and tree damage.

The best chance for this will be along and west of the Parkway.

Higher snow accumulations will take place along and north of I-64, where they could pick up 4 inches or more.

The wintry mix should become a cold rain Wednesday afternoon and evening as temperatures gradually warm.

