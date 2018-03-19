Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of region

ROANOKE, Va. - There is potential for significant snow may impact travel later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for multiple counties in our area, these include Bland, Giles, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd, Craig, Alleghany, Bath, Roanoke, Botetourt and Rockbridge counties.

A complex winter storm system will develop over the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic coast through mid-week., which the National Weather Service said will bring widespread precipitation to the region that will change over to snow Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday, before tapering off Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

Precipitation will change from rain over to wet snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The greatest accumulations of wet snow are expected along and west of the Blue Ridge at the higher elevations, with lesser amounts in the valleys and to the east of the Ridge.

