Winter Storm Watch issued for southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Monday is starting off soggy, but the wintry weather holds off until Tuesday night. Temperatures climb back to around 50 degrees and we'll dry things out by Monday afternoon.

The morning commute Tuesday is fine in the weather department, but by the evening commute a light snow, mix would be developing. The heaviest snow arrives late in the evening.

The snow quickly changes into freezing rain and sleet (pink).

The Wednesday morning commute looks to be significantly impacted by snow and ice.

Travel may be extremely diffucult, especially in areas that have changed to freezing rain. Expected snow and sleet accumulations are below.

Ice will likely end up being the main threat with this winter storm. Power outages and tree damage will be possible. Areas that could pick up significant amounts of ice will be along and west of I-81. Ice will still be a concern across Southside, but there will be a little less of it.

Heavy rain takes over to close out the work week. On op of the wintry impacts, flooding will also be a concern from Tuesday night through the weekend. Stay tuned to Storm Team 10 for the latest.

