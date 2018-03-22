Winter Storm Watch issued for the weekend; Pleasant end to the work week

TODAY:

The wind will stay cranked up Thursday to at times gusting more than 30 mph through the afternoon.

The trend will be to increase more sunshine as temperatures climb back to the upper 40s. Sunshine dominates Friday with temperatures jumping back to the low-50s.

WINTER STORM WATCH:

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Saturday morning for a handful of counties. While the watch area is small at this time, it will likely be expanded later today. Significant snow and sleet is possible for much of the area.

The uncertainty with this storm lies how far north does warm air advance into our area. The further north the warm air goes, the more sleet will mix in.

