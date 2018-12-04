Winter weather advisory issued for areas across Southwest, Central Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for areas across the region.

Areas could see up to one inch, and some roads may experience slippery conditions.

The advisory is in effect from midnight Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday for the New River and Roanoke Valleys as well as the Highlands, the southern Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia.

Counties included are below:

Bland

Giles

Wythe

Pulaski

Montgomery

Carroll

Floyd

Craig

Alleghany

Bath

Roanoke

Botetourt

Rockbridge

Franklin

Bedford

Amherst

Campbell

Appomattox

