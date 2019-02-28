Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 9 p.m. Thursday for areas north of highway 460. Rain will change to freezing rain, especially in these areas.

While a few slick spots will be possible for the morning commute Friday, widespread icy travel is not anticipated.

Elevated surfaces such as trees and cars will be the most susceptible to light icing. Sidewalks and untreated, less-traveled side streets could also develop slick spots. Main roads and interstaes, especially in the lower elevations should not have too many problems.

A bigger system arrives for Sunday and parts of the region could see snow before a blast of Arctic air arrives.

