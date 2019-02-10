Winter weather advisory issued for parts of the area

ROANOKE, Va. - We will start the day with mostly sunny skies early in the morning, but it will turn cloudy.

Most of us will remain dry until the evening.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect for parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley, Highlands and Central at 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

Sleet may be at the onset of the precipitation, then it will change to freezing rain and rain.

Locations along and north of the 460 corridor stand the best chance for freezing rain Sunday evening and an ice accumulation of up to .1” will be possible.

The good news is, given the recent warmth, the ground is still pretty warm.

Soil and road temperatures are running in the 40s, so there shouldn’t be major issues.

You will still want to be cautious on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses- those surfaces usually trend colder.

You may also have to scrape ice off your car early Monday morning.

A few rain showers will be around for Monday and temperatures will hover in the 40s.

The rain continues for Tuesday and we will finally get to dry out midweek.

