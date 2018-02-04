Wintry mess moves in Sunday; slick travel expected

ROANOKE, Va. - Super bowl Sunday will start off sloppy as a mess of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and eventually rain move in by mid-morning. Expect hazardous travel through the morning with improving conditions as temperatures warm through the afternoon.

TIMING:

Starts out as light snow from 6-8 a.m. and quickly transitions to sleet and freezing rain. Rain takes over shortly after lunch in most areas. Roads may continue to be slick through the early afternoon, especially if left untreated.

IMPACTS:

Freezing rain will be the biggest threat as just a glaze of ice can cause tricky travel. Use extreme caution driving through early Sunday afternoon.

HOW MUCH:

Snow will take a backseat to the freezing rain and sleet, but minor accumulations of snow are still expected. The highest amounts will occur in the Highlands.

Up to .10" of ice is expected across the area, mainly east of the Blue Ridge. Isolated higher amounts will be possible.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.