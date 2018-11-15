Wintry mix changes to a cold rain Thursday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va - Other than isolated slick spots on main roads, most should be fine Thursday morning. Bridges and overpasses on main routes, side streets, parking lots and side walks will be the most impacted surfaces for your morning commute.

Anything elevated, cars, trees, power lines are also accumulating ice, mainly along and west of Interstate 81 and south of Roanoke City.

ICE TO RAIN:

Later in the morning, especially after lunch, the mix will transition to a cold rain. We may see a few flakes flying along and west of I-81 as the storm pulls away, but other than Highlands, little to no accumulation is expected.

FLOODING:

Flooding is still a concern, especially across Southside where heavy rain fell Tuesday.

TURNING WINDY THURSDAY:

It will be breezy through the day, but the winds will really pick up late Thursday evening through Friday morning. This will add stress to power lines that may have accumulated ice and potentially lead to additional power outages.

FRIGID WIND CHILLS FRIDAY:

Wind chills Friday morning will dip into the teens and 20s.

