Wintry mix early changing to rain

ROANOKE, Va. - A scattered, light wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow will be possible through the early afternoon. With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark Tuesday morning, there could be a few slick spots getting into work. Road temperatures are generally above freezing, but elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses may be slick if wet.

By the afternoon, a cold rain will become likely, especially east of the Blue Ridge.

MORE WINTRY WEATHER

Clouds and few light snow showers, mixed with sleet and rain stick around Wednesday.

Little to no accumulation is expected with the exception of the Highlands and western slopes of West Virginia. Up to an inch of snow could fall in the Highlands and a couple of inches will be possible on the western slopes. The winds pick up again Thursday and Friday. At times the winds could gust over 35 mph, especially late Thursday evening.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.